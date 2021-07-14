AVINGER, Texas - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a fatal 18-wheeler accident in Cass County.
The accident happened Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 155 about two miles south of Avinger during a heavy rain storm.
Troopers say Danny Green, 68, of Haworth, Oklahoma, was traveling northeast when he lost control of his tractor-trailer, ran off the road and hit several trees. Green, who troopers says was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.