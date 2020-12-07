OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 1,903 new COVID-19 cases across the state, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 218,389.
Health officials said Oklahoma’s seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 2,949.
Fifteen additional deaths were reported Monday.
According to the health department, there have been 1,911 coronavirus deaths statewide.
Officials also reported that 184,736 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. By Oklahoma health officials' definition, a recovered patient is currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days after onset/report.
There are currently 31,742 active COVID-19 cases statewide, officials said.