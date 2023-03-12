TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma’s drunk drivers could soon pay child support if they kill a parent.
House Bill 2130, also known as “Bentley’s Law,” passed the State House with overwhelming support this week.
It’s not a piece of legislation exclusive to Oklahoma – after being introduced to the Missouri state legislature last year, "Bentley's Law" is being considered in around 20 other states and Tennessee passed a localized version into law last April – but state Rep. John George, R-District 36, said it could be a solution to a growing problem for the state.
"House Bill 2130 says if an intoxicated driver kills a parent in a DUI accident, and the parent has minor children, the court may order child support payments as part of the sentence,” George explained on the House floor Monday.
Before joining the state legislature, George was a police detective.
"I spent a lot of time on homicides, so I dealt a lot with victims’ families who lost loved ones. I do relate to that and understand that," he said.
Jerod Breit, Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s regional executive director, said MADD endorses and supports the bill in the roughly 20 states it’s been introduced.
"This, to me, seems like a legitimate solution for us to support Oklahoma children who are too often left behind. Bentley’s Law better ensures justice and accountability. MADD believes that passing Bentley’s Law will make people think twice before getting behind the wheel impaired," Breit said.
But it also comes with questions.
Some people wonder if Bentley's Law would be more enforceable than current child support laws, which don’t always force parents to pay.
“Let’s say a person gets 10 years, seven years suspended, or whatever, so they’re out. And then you don’t follow with your restitution or your child support? You can be locked back up," George said.
Others worry if someone in prison has the ability to pay child support.
“That’s a question for the offenders. At the end of the day, we hope that question alone makes people think twice about getting behind the wheel of a car impaired," said Breit.
George hopes this bill could be a remedy.
“I mean, anytime you can prevent it, that’s a great thing,” he said. “And if you can’t prevent it, if you can give some kind of benefit to the victim’s family, that’s a great thing.”
"If a person makes the choice to drive impaired and kills a parent, the person will encounter another consequence for that deadly decision,” Breit said.
HB 2130 passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives 83-11, with strong bipartisan support. It now moves to the Senate floor for a vote.