OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 3,241 new COVID-19 cases across the state, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 216,486.
Twenty-two additional deaths were reported Sunday. Authorities have not released information about the victims or when the deaths were identified.
According to the health department, there have been 1,896 coronavirus deaths statewide.
Officials also reported that 182,942 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. By Oklahoma health officials' definition, a recovered patient is currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days after onset/report.
There are currently 31,648 active COVID-19 cases statewide, officials said.
According to Oklahoma's executive order report that was released Friday, 1,721 people are currently hospitalized. The report states that 1,636 of them are COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized — 467 of whom are in the intensive care unit — and 85 are persons under investigation in the hospital — five of whom are in the ICU.