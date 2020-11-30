OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Monday that he is declaring Dec. 3 as a statewide day of prayer and fasting for all Oklahomans impacted by COVID-19.
Gov. Stitt said in a news release, "Oklahomans have always turned to prayer to guide us through trials and seasons of uncertainty, and I am asking Oklahomans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join together with me on Thursday."
Gov. Stitt also encourages all churches to continue following COVID-19 guidelines to slow the spread of the virus as much as possible, and to protect vulnerable members of the congregation.
"I believe our churches and faith communities have an incredible opportunity during this season to provide hope to Oklahomans who are struggling as we close a year that has been mentally, emotionally, and physically draining," Gov. Stitt said in his news release.