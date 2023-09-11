OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. - Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he is calling a special session of the Oklahoma Legislature on Oct. 3 on assorted tax issues.
Stitt said he wants to demand tax fairness for all Oklahomans, deliver a tax cut to Oklahoma taxpayers and increase transparency in the state budget process.
“We have one job – to serve and protect all four million Oklahomans,” said Stitt. “I’m calling on the Legislature to fight for Oklahomans and demand fairness and transparency in our tax system and our budget process. I am also calling on the Legislature to put Oklahoma on a path to zero income tax and give Oklahomans a much-needed tax break. If not now, when?”
In the governor’s call, he asked the Legislature to deliver on the following priorities:
- A trigger law mandating that if a state or federal court finds that some individuals, due to their race, heritage, or political classification, don’t have to pay a state tax, then no Oklahoman will have to pay the tax.
- A tax cut that puts Oklahoma on the path to zero income taxes. This will keep the state in line with surrounding Republican-led states.
- A measure that increases budget transparency to ensure that Oklahomans and their elected representatives have the ability and opportunity to see how their taxpayer dollars are being spent.
Executive Order 2023-23 can be found here.