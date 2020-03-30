OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt updated an executive order Sunday night that will require travelers from six states, including Louisiana, to self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.
The five other states include Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, California and Washington.
Delivery personnel will also be required to submit to screenings at hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and day cares.
Stitt ordered travelers from the listed states should quarantine from the time of entry into Oklahoma or duration of the person's presence in the state, whichever is shorter.
The updated order will not apply to airline employees, active duty military, emergency personnel, or health-related first responders.