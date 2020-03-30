Oklahoma Governor orders mandatory quarantine for travelers in 6 states, including Louisiana

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has updated an executive order Sunday night that will require travelers from six states, including Louisiana, to self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.
The six states listed include Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, California, Washington, and Louisiana.
Delivery personnel will also be required to submit to screenings at hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and daycares.
Governor Stitt has ordered that travelers from the listed states should quarantine "from the time of entry into the state of Oklahoma or duration of the person's presence in the State of Oklahoma, whichever is shorter."
The updated order will not apply to airline employees, active duty military, emergency personell, or health-related first responders.