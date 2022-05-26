FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks at a news conference Friday, April 29, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Stitt has signed a bill requiring public school students to use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate. The bill was overwhelmingly approved last week by the Republican-controlled Legislature. It was proposed after Stillwater Public Schools declined to change a policy that allows students to use the bathroom that agrees with their gender identity. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)