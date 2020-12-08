OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 2,297 new COVID-19 cases across the state, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 220,686.
Eleven additional deaths were reported Tuesday.
According to the health department, there have been 1,922 coronavirus deaths statewide.
Officials also reported that 189,020 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. By Oklahoma health officials' definition, a recovered patient is currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days after onset/report.
There are currently 29,744 active COVID-19 cases statewide, officials said.
Officials said there have been 13,392 total hospitalizations, and 1,698 Oklahomans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.