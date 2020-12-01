OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,737 new COVID-19 cases across the state, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 199,482.
According to the health department, there have been 1,758 coronavirus deaths statewide.
Officials also reported that 167,406 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. By Oklahoma health officials' definition, a recovered patient is currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days after onset/report.
There are currently 30,318 active COVID-19 cases statewide, officials said.