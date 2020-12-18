OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported 3,556 new COVID-19 cases across the state, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 251,760.
According to the health department, 3,201 is Friday's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Seventeen additional deaths were reported on Friday.
According to the health department, there have been 2,161 coronavirus deaths statewide.
Officials also reported that 217,534 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.
There are currently 32,065 active COVID-19 cases statewide, officials said.
As of Friday, officials said 2,253 vaccine doses have been administered in Oklahoma, and that the state has received 33,150 doses.