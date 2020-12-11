The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,900 new COVID-19 cases across the state, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 229,353.
According to health officials, 2,925 is Friday's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Twenty-seven additional deaths were also reported.
According to the health department, there have been 2,007 coronavirus deaths statewide since the pandemic began.
Officials also reported that 195,643 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.
There are currently 31,703 active COVID-19 cases statewide, officials said.