OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s first nursing home residents and staff members received the COVID-19 vaccine during an event Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
Frances Watland was the first resident to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and the first staff member was Pam Byers.
“To Oklahomans, this is a big day,” Stitt said. “We’re getting the vaccines into nursing homes, long-term care facilities, and it’s a major step forward in our fight against COVID-19.”
Stitt said more than 21,000 health care workers and first responders received the vaccine in the first week since they arrived in Oklahoma. He also said the first shipments of the Moderna vaccine started arriving at county health departments – adding that Oklahoma received about 10,000 doses on Monday and is on track for about 50,000 more doses that are on the way.
“Getting these vaccines at our county health departments will allow us to send strike teams out across the state,” Stitt said. “They’ll be able to quickly and effectively administer it where it’s needed the most.”
“It is the beginning of the end,” the governor said. “I know this has been an incredibly hard year on all of us, especially for Oklahomans who live and work in our long-term care facilities.
“And on behalf of all 4 million Oklahomans, I want to say thank you. I know it’s been hard. It’s been a long year, but we are going to get through this together. This vaccine is an important part in our fight against COVID, and I insisted we prioritized long-term care residents and the staff in the prioritization of the vaccine.”