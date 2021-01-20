BOSSIER CITY, La - Residents living near the Barksdale Air Force Base may have heard a loud blast or explosion Wednesday afternoon. KTBS investigated and learned that what appears to be an old bomb was discovered in an area of the base that is not used.
A BAFB spokesperson tells KTBS, "The 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron's explosive ordinance team was taking part in a routine exercise today as part of readiness training to ensure they are always ready to perform their duties at a moments notice. During this training, a small ordnance was discovered in their uninhabited training range and was safely detonated."
The spokesperson says EOD technicians safely disposed of the ordinance.
Barksdale has called the Bossier-Shreveport community home since the 1930s and because of its vast history, will occasionally discovery remnants of its historic past in these uninhabited areas.
