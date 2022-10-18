ANGOLA, La. - Motivational posters adorned the walls and a National Hockey League commercial blared from a TV mounted opposite a row of barred cells — measures officials hope will make an old death row building feel more welcoming for incarcerated teens who will soon live there.
The first youths could arrive at the Office of Juvenile Justice's new lockup on the grounds of the State Penitentiary at Angola in one to two weeks, OJJ Facilities Director Linda London told reporters on a tour of the unprecedented facility on Monday.
The building where the teens will live sits just inside the entrance to the sprawling prison grounds. Designed as a last-ditch effort by justice officials to quell a mounting crisis inside the state's understaffed youth jails, the facility could house up to 24 teens, which served as a reception center and housing for women prisoners after it held death row.
On the tour, officials acknowledged that moving teenagers to the notorious state penitentiary is not ideal. It is a product of a system in need of overhaul, they said — overhaul they pledged is ongoing, despite a pattern of what advocates and former youth justice officials describe as the agency's deepening failure to maintain safety and some services at existing facilities.
