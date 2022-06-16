SHREVEPORT, La. - The Old Glory Relay will be held June 21 through June 23. Local runners and cyclists are needed to help our veteran’s service organization run and cycle the U.S. Flag from Washington DC to Birmingham, AL for the World Games.
The Shreveport chapter will be relaying the Flag 250 miles from Longview, TX to Vicksburg, MS over those three days. You do not need to be a veteran to help support this relay.
The Old Glory Relay is a national movement showcasing the strength, grit, and commitment of American veterans in support of their well-being. Throughout the 44-day event, thousands of supporters will unite to walk, ruck, run, push, and cycle a single American flag from Washington, DC to The World Games presented by Airbus opening ceremony in Birmingham, AL.
Groups of four runners are encouraged to carpool and take a 12-15 mile length. The runners run for 1-2 miles with the Flag (remember, this will be a June afternoon!) and take turns, then pass off to another carload of four runners. There will be Team RWB chapter captains to coordinate all handoffs of non-Team RWB members and provide water and snacks.
Cyclists are included and will do so if we can get a police escort safety vehicle. We’ll be traveling Highway 80 through the state and safety will be the main concern.
Each day will end with a ceremony at a prominent location. June 21 will end at the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City with BBQ by Howard Suggs "Shake a Bone", June 22nd will finish in Monroe at the Chennault Aviation Museum, and June 23rd at the Vicksburg battlefield. All mornings will also have a send-off ceremony at sunrise to start the day.
Participants do not need to be members, we'll actually need a number of non-members to help us pull this off! But all participants must register at the link below.
If you would like to donate or participate, please register at the following link. All participants must register! There is a $15 or $35 option, with commemorative swag for both levels of registration. Click here to donate or register.