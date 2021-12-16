NEW ORLEANS - State health officials have identified 48 more cases of the omicron variant in Louisiana, bringing the state’s total to 93 infections that have been found since Dec. 3.
In a news release Wednesday from the Louisiana Department of Health, officials said the prevalence of omicron in the region that includes New Orleans and surrounding areas far outpaces other areas in the state. So far, 81 cases have been identified in the region.
Other areas with cases include Baton Rouge, which has two cases; Acadiana, with one case; the northwest region, with six cases; and the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain, with two cases.
Of the state’s 93 total cases, 77 are awaiting confirmation but have been flagged by a testing platform that can identify features of the variant.
The number of omicron cases, while still small, is worrying Louisiana public-health experts, who have cautioned that the highly transmissible new variant will almost certainly lead to rising cases and hospitalizations in the coming weeks and months.
Getting vaccinated and taking other precautions while cases remain low could help limit the spread, they've said, echoing comments from federal officials who noted Wednesday that vaccines and boosters appear to offer protection against severe disease despite the latest variant's mutations.
In New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and health department director Dr. Jennifer Avegno are expected to address the omicron variant Thursday. City spokesperson Beau Tidwell said they will discuss possible changes to COVID restrictions, according to WWL-TV.
Omicron is more prevalent in Louisiana than the U.S. average. As of Dec. 4, the variant accounts for 4.3% of total cases, the rest of which are nearly all the delta variant. Nationwide, omicron makes up about 2.9% as of Dec. 11. One week prior, it was 0.4%.
In places like New York, New Jersey and Washington State, the variant makes up about 13% of cases.
The state health department said omicron outbreaks have been identified at "universities, and cases have been identified in high-risk settings such as K-12 schools and nursing homes." Many of those cases may be from Tulane University. Over 100 students tested positive at Tulane University on Tuesday, according to the school’s dashboard. The positive cases yesterday accounted for about 10.8% of the 972 tests the school administered on Dec. 14.
At least 22 of the omicron variant cases were from Tulane University, according to an international database called GISAID. Thirty-four of Louisiana's cases have been uploaded to the database, which scientists around the world use to track variants.
In the last seven days, 259 Tulane students and 6 employees have tested positive, making up nearly half of all cases detected during the entire semester. Tulane, where 97% of the community is vaccinated, regularly tests students and faculty, conducting an average of about 5,000 tests weekly.
Cases among the general population in Louisiana and New Orleans are not increasing as quickly, although there is far less testing. In Louisiana, cases increased by 601 on Wednesday, with an additional 245 probable cases reported. Cases have increased by 28% over the last week and 42% over the last month.
Hospitalizations increased by 6, for a total of 204 patients statewide, with 36 of those on ventilators.
The highly mutated omicron variant, which is quickly gaining steam abroad and in the U.S., may be better at evading protection from the initial vaccine series, according to recent studies, resulting in more breakthrough infections in vaccinated people. However, a third dose can restore protection, Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a White House briefing Wednesday.
About 50% of the population in Louisiana is fully vaccinated, with about a quarter of people having received a booster shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The first two shots from Pfizer and Moderna also continue to offer protection against severe disease, according to new studies from South Africa, the U.K. and the National Institutes of Health, though less so than earlier variants.
In a South African study, the two-dose series of Pfizer provided 70% protection against hospitalization and 33% protection against infection. Pre-omicron, the two-dose series provided about 95% protection against hospitalization and 80% against symptomatic infection.
Vaccination is still the best way to protect against omicron, health experts said.
"The message remains clear: if you are unvaccinated get vaccinated, and particularly in the arena of Omicron, if you are fully vaccinated, get your booster shot," said Fauci.
Dr. Julio Figueroa, an infectious disease expert at LSU Health New Orleans, said he understands people are tired of the virus after nearly two years. But the public should be ready to distance and mask if necessary to prevent a larger surge that could overwhelm hospitals, he said.
"If you think back to May and early June, there was a lot of declaration of victory," said Figueroa. "What we’ve learned since that time is we have to have all those pieces of surveillance in place and be very ready to introduce mitigation as soon as possible."
There is a suggestion from South Africa data that infection from the omicron variant may be less severe. But experts have cautioned against putting too much stock in that preliminary data because South Africa’s population is relatively young and less at risk for severe complications. More information about the variant's severity should be available by the end of the month, said Figueroa.
Tulane is aware of only a small number of hospitalizations associated with its community, according to its dashboard, but did not elaborate for privacy reasons. The school reinstated a mask mandate earlier this week and gave the option for all students and faculty to go remote.
Susan Hassig, an epidemiologist and professor at Tulane, took her classes remote last Friday after seeing numbers start to spike on campus.
“The time to get a handle on it is when it’s at a low point,” said Hassig. “If omicron is more infectious than delta, it’s going to go up really quickly.”