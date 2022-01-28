NEW ORLEANS - The omicron wave has peaked in Louisiana.
In recent days, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the state have steadily fallen from the all-time high of 81,305 weekly reached the week ending Jan. 8. However, health experts said the declines are driven by sharp drops in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, the state's most populous regions, and warned that cases are still rising elsewhere.
“When you look at the state as a whole, we have peaked,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, the state's top health officer, at a press briefing Thursday. “But there still are a few regions of the state that are going up and we expect will be peaking very soon.”
