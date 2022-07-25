NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana is in the thick of its longest COVID surge and there isn't a plateau in sight. But this time around, with most of the population having some protection from vaccines or prior infection, the message from public-health officials is that personal precautions are a good idea even if new mandates and restrictions aren't needed.
Over the last week, about 1,234 new cases were confirmed in Louisiana each day. That’s about 200 more daily since the beginning of July and does not account for at-home tests. Before the surge, cases were at around 100 daily, an all-time low. All 9 LDH regions of the state are considered hotspots.
The percentage of tests coming back positive for COVID went up again this week to 28.6% statewide after steadily rising since April. The percent positive rate offers an indication of how broadly the virus is spreading.
