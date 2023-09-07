BATON ROUGE, La. - The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is encouraging residents to prepare now.
Beginning on May 7, 2025, the only state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards federal agencies will accept for official purposes are those that meet REAL ID standards.
OMV is urging all residents to consider a REAL ID compliant credential when renewing their license or identification card. Residents who are not eligible for renewal can upgrade by applying for a duplicate license or identification card that is REAL ID compliant.
“All Louisiana residents should review the REAL ID requirements and plan accordingly. Do not wait until the last minute. Now is the time to prepare for the May 2025 enforcement date,” stated OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain.
A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.