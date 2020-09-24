LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters in Arkansas will soon decide on a state initiative that could affect highways and roads for years to come.
The “Issue 1” ballot initiative is proposing a permanent extension to a half-cent sales tax for highway and road projects.
Arkansas has an existing half-cent sales tax in place, but the tax expires in 2023. If Issue 1 passes, that tax will continue indefinitely.
Governor Asa Hutchinson said passing Issue 1 is his highest priority for statewide initiatives.
If voters pass Issue 1, it will generate about $290 million annually. About $205 million will go to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), and about $85 million will go to cities and counties.
"If it fails, it means that we lose jobs,” Hutchinson said. “And if you want to challenge me on that, think through the loss of revenue in our highway construction that companies will lay off people, because there is not that long-term solution for a funding stream to build roads in Arkansas."
Hutchinson said if it fails, cities and counties will also lose 30-percent of their current road budgets.
But there is opposition to Issue 1.
"It's just not a great idea to lock it down specifically for roads when there could be other priorities that people have," said Ryan Norris, state director for Americans for Prosperity.
Norris said he doesn't like that it's a permanent tax--he thinks voters should let it expire.
"And this would lower the burden of taxes on low, middle, and fixed-income who pay a higher percentage of their income on sales taxes,” he said.
Norris said ARDOT should instead use its existing budget to prioritize highway maintenance.
Gov. Hutchinson referenced a survey of 800 likely voters. He said 69% expressed support for the initiative. 18-percent were against the issue, and 13% were undecided.