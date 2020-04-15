SHREVEPORT, La. - The medical community has been tirelessly working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic for the past few weeks.
Kelli Mayfield, a nursing supervisor at the Ochsner-LSU Health Science Center intensive care unit, said she sees a lot of COVID-19 patients in ICU who are transferred from the emergency room due to their severe symptoms. Mayfield says many are unable to communicate due to respiratory issues.
"A lot of our patients come in. They're put on a ventilator and so we give them sedation and they're asleep. And ... it takes a few days for these patients to recover," Mayfield said.
Mayfield said after their recovery patients can tell the medical staff how the virus has affected them. She said it's nice to see them recover from such a traumatizing experience.
She and her colleagues thank everyone for the love and appreciation shown toward the medical community.