SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested one man, identified another, and are working to identify another Saturday, after several individuals shot at Shreveport police officers Friday.
SPD spokesperson Cpl. Angie Willhite, says after a search on Summers Street, in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood, detectives arrested DeAndrew Mosley,21.
Mosley was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder.
Mosley was arrested for attempted murder back in 2018.
Mosley, Anthony Perot,25 and another man are accused of shooting at eight SPD police officers, hitting 3 of their vehicles.
Police also issued several warrants for Perot,25, for seven weapon charges. Willhite says Perot is wanted in connection with Friday's shots fired. He is still at large. Police are still working to identify one other suspect.
Caddo Parish Crimestoppers are offering a $2,000 reward for the arrest of Perot and the identity and arrest of the other suspect.
Crimestoppers are also offering a $1,000 for information relating to information about the suspect's 2011 Dodge Charger.
If you have any information contact Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit lockemup.org or download their p3tips app.