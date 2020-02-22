SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested one man Saturday after several individuals shot at Shreveport police officers.
SPD spokesperson Cpl. Angie Willhite, says after a search on Summers Street, in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood, detectives arrested DeAndrew Mosley,21.
Mosley was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder.
Mosley and two others are accused of shooting at eight SPD police officers, hitting 3 of their vehicles.
Police also issued several warrants for Anthony Perot,25, for seven weapon charges. Perot is still at large.
Caddo Parish Crimestoppers are offering a $2,000 reward for the identification and arrest of each of the remaining two suspects.
Crimestoppers are also offering a $1,000 for information relating to information about the suspect's 2011 Dodge Charger.
If you have any information contact Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit lockemup.org or download their p3tips app.