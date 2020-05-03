SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police have a man in custody following a drive-by shooting in north Shreveport Saturday, and are searching for two others believed to be involved.
Just after 9:15 p.m. Shreveport police officers responded to a on the 1900 block of West Jordan. Officers found several homes and cars had sustained damage from the gunfire, according to police.
While searching for a victim, officers located a crashed vehicle on scene and another, a gray Cadillac, at the intersection of West Jordan and Norma Street, according to Shreveport Police Department press release. The gray Cadillac was later determined by investigators to be the suspect’s vehicle.
Following the crash, the suspects fled from that vehicle and were last seen running through the parking lot of a church nearby, according to the release. Nobody was injured in the shooting.
Police say detectives learned that three men in the gray Cadillac fired shots at a home in the block. Officers were able to take one of those men, 26-year-old Lacorion Strong, of the 8900 block of Youree Drive, into custody.
Following interviews with investigators, he was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder.
Officers were able to get a warrant issued for 24-year-old Labruce Strong, last known address of 4025 Golf Links Boulevard. He is wanted for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. No bond was set.
Weapons were recovered that were believed to related to the crime, according to police. The investigation is still ongoing and the third suspect has not yet been identified.
Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward leading to information that will identify the third suspect in this matter. They will pay an additional reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Labruce Strong. Contact their organization at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.