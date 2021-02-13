Lakeshore Drive accident

SHREVEPORT, La - Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in the South Lakeshore neighborhood.

Details are limited but KTBS is able to confirm that there is one victim of the crash.

Investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle at the corner of Cross Lake Blvd. and Lakeshore Dr. The vehicle then crashed into a tree. 

The driver was found dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle. The driver's identity has not been released.

