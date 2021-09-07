SHREVEPORT, La - Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Pinecrest Mobile Village. One man is dead, a suspect is in custody and multiple witnesses were detained for questioning.
The Shreveport Police Department got the call about the shooting around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night, according to Caddo 911 records. Over a dozen police units responded to the scene.
Officers tell our KTBS 3 crew on the scene that two men got into an argument. One of the men pulled a gun and started firing. The other man was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates as they are released.