SHONGALOO, La — The details surrounding a shooting that left one man dead Friday night in a small, rural Webster Parish village remain limited at this time.
Webster Sheriff Jason Parker said his office has requested that Louisiana State Police conduct the investigation into this matter.
It is unclear at the moment whether authorities are treating the case as a homicide.
According to Parker, on Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a residence on Rodney Martin Road in Shongaloo.
“Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered a white male, who had sustained a wound in the chest area from a shotgun. He didn’t survive,” said Parker.
