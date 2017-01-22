Authorities in San Antonio say one person is dead and five others have been injured after two men robbed a jewelry store at Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio.
Police Chief William McManus said that after the two suspects fled the store on Sunday, they encountered two people who tried to intervene. One of the people who tried to intervene was then shot and killed by one of the robbers. The second person then shot and wounded the robber who had killed the person who intervened, McManus said.
The other robber fled the mall, firing his weapon and injuring a man and a woman. These two individuals, along with the injured robber, were taken to local hospital, said San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood. Two other people-- a woman who complained of chest pains and a pregnant woman who had labor pains -- were also taken to local hospitals, Hood said.
The condition of the people who were injured in the incident was not immediately available.
McManus says police are still looking for the other robber who is believed to have left the mall. "We searched the mall and we feel as confident as we can feel that the suspect is not in there," McManus said.