VIVIAN, La.- One gunman is in the hospital while another is at large following a shooting that happened in Vivian on Friday.
The scene played out in the 500 block of North Hickory Street in Vivian.
At 6:54 p.m., a Caddo sheriff’s patrol sergeant was alerted to a shooting that happened at the 500 block of N. Hickory Street.
Vivian police officers who were called to the scene first told deputies a man, later identified as Travis Sullivan, was walking down the street firing shots in the air when someone in a white car shot him in the shoulder and drove away.
Sullivan called police for help and was later transported by Fire District 8 to an area hospital. The other shooter is still at large.
Caddo sheriff’s detectives and crime scene investigators are still at the scene gathering evidence.