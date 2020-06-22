SPRINGHILL, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have a man in custody who Sheriff Gary Sexton said has confessed to being involved in the shooting death of a Springhill man Friday.
Sexton said he's not ready to identify the man just yet as investigators continue to pursue leads on a second suspect.
"I don't know how many are involved ... but we do have a confession from the one in custody," Sexton said Monday.
The victim, 37-year-old Anthony John Bruns, was found dead Friday night on the side of Percy Burns Road just outside of the Springhill city limits. Bruns had been shot and his body dumped at that location, Sexton said.
Investigators have been working nonstop to track down information in the case.
"We have crime scenes in two states and three towns so you can see how complicated it is," Sexton said.