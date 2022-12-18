NATCHITOCHES, La. - A Natchitoches man suffered moderate injuries early Sunday morning when he crashed into a tree, Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies said.
It happened around 7:04 a.m. on state Highway 494 east of Natchitoches. Deputies said the 19-year-old driver of a 2017 Honda Civic was eastbound when he left the road, went through a ditch and hit a tree. The car came to rest on its right side.
First-responders pulled the driver, who was wearing a seat belt, out through the windshield. He was taken from the scene to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.