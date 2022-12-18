NATCHITOCHES, La. - This morning at approximately 7:04am, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Louisiana State Police, NPSO Rescue, and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on La. Hwy 494 east of Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrived on scene finding the driver, the sole-occupant of the vehicle suffering from moderate injuries. Deputies and EMS were able to extract the driver from the vehicle through the windshield.
According to NPSO Deputies, a 2017 Honda Civic operated by a 19-year-old Natchitoches male was traveling eastbound on La. Hwy 494 when for reasons still under investigation left the road on the right side. The vehicle then traveled through a ditch striking a large tree coming to a rest on it's right side.
The driver was transported from the scene by EMS to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with what was believed to be moderate-non life threatening injuries.
Deputies say the driver was wearing his seat belt.
Deputies remind motorists as we approach the Christmas holiday and everyday to take a few seconds to put your seat belt on. Wearing your seat belt can significantly reduce severe injury or death in traffic crashes.
The crash is being investigated by Troopers assigned to LSP Troop-E Alexandria.