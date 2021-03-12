IDABEL, Okla. - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on U.S. Hwy 259 just south of Idabel Thursday.
According to the crash report around 2:07 p.m., Sean Scales, 38, of Idabel, was driving south on the highway, just north of Fisher Lane, when his Nissan Altima crossed the center line and hit Sonya Deaton,51, also from Idabel, and her Honda Civic.
Scales was trapped inside his vehicle for 20 minutes and had to be removed by the Idabel Fire Department and its Hurst Tool, the report says. He was taken to McCurtain County Memorial Medial where he later died.
Deaton was flown to Ochsner LSU Health in critical condition with multiple injuries.