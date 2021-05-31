SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating the city's latest homicide Monday morning. It happened in the 5000 block of Westwood Park Drive, in Shreveport's Country Club Neighborhood just north of I-20 and Shreveport Regional Airport.
Officers say the call started around 12:45 as a shots fired call. Once on scene they found a man dead, shot three times, lying near a ditch on the side of the road. So far officers do not have suspects or leads. The case is under investigation.
If you have any information contact Caddo Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.