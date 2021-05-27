SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating what caused a fatal accident Wednesday night in the south side of town.
Officers confirmed one person was killed just after 9 p.m. in a 4-vehicle crash at the intersection to Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Millicent Way.
Several others were injured as a result of the crash. No word on their injuries as of Thursday morning.
Officers had to close a part of Bert Kouns while they investigated. The road is back open.
-----
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.