Fatal accident at Bert Kouns and Millicent Way

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating what caused a fatal accident Wednesday night in the south side of town.

Officers confirmed one person was killed just after 9 p.m. in a 4-vehicle crash at the intersection to Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Millicent Way.

Several others were injured as a result of the crash. No word on their injuries as of Thursday morning.    

Officers had to close a part of Bert Kouns while they investigated. The road is back open. 

