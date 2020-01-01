SHREVEPORT, La- One person is dead in a fatal crash in Shreveport. It happened just before 3 p.m., Wednesday in the 3500 block of Milam Street.
Shreveport police spokesman Marcus Hines tells KTBS 3 that right now it appears that a black Nissan Sentra was speeding, when it crashed into a silver Chevrolet pickup truck. Hines says that the driver of the Nissan died at the scene.
"You now it's a horrible way to start the new year for this victim and their family whoever they may be," said Hines.
Two people in the pickup were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.