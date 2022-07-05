LOGANSPORT, La. -- DeSoto sheriff's deputies have a man in custody following a shooting Tuesday morning in Logansport.
It happened before noon at what's described as a shack on Bethel Road. The man who was shot then went to the nearby trash compactor site on U.S. Highway 84 for help after seeing deputies and firefighters there unloading remnants from Monday night's fireworks show.
The victim appears to have a non-life threatening wound, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., Richardson received word the shooting suspect was in custody.