NEW BOSTON, Texas – A former Telford Prison correctional officer, Candra Gray, was arrested in a bribery scheme involving another Telford ex-officer and an inmate.
Gray resigned from her CO job in New Boston, Texas last year after being confronted about an inappropriate relationship with an inmate who is accused of bribery along with an Ex-CO Ki-Jona Wells.
Wells and Gray allegedly met each other earlier this year when Gray gave Wells cash to deliver marijuana, methamphetamine and alcohol filled with water to give to the inmate.
On Sept. 14, investigators seized and discovered child pornography on Well’s cell phone while he was still working at Telford.
In addition to the bribery charge, both Wells and Gray are charged with two counts of bribery and two counts of prohibited substances in a correctional facility.
Wells alone is also facing four counts of possession of child pornography
If convicted, Wells and Gray both face two to twenty years in prison.
Wells is currently in custody at the Bowie County jail with bonds totaling $550,000.
Currently, Gray is free on a $50,000 bond which she posted on Dec. 15, the same day of her arrest.