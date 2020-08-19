LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Patrick Neal Nerren, 50, who was a fugitive on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted list, and who is an affiliate of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang, was captured on Aug. 13 in Arkansas.
Nerren has been wanted since October 2019 for parole violation, multiple felonies including illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
He was arrested after authorities received a Crime Stoppers tip. The tipster will be paid $7,500.