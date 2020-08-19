LITTLE ROCK, Ark- Patrick Neal Nerren, 50, who was a fugitive on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted list, and who is an affiliate of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang, was captured on August 13th in Arkansas.
Nerren has been wanted since October 2019 for parole violation, multiple felonies including illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest with a vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.
He was arrested after authorities received a Crime Stoppers tip. The tipster will be paid $7,500.
In 2020, agencies have arrested eight Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives and sex offenders, including seven gang members.
$20,000 has been paid to tipsters whose information has led to arrests.