One officer was the victim of a hit and run Friday night at the intersection of Hearne and Meadow Avenue.

Shreveport police responded to the incident at 6:45 p.m.

Officials believe the officer was hit by either a red Dodge Charger or Challenger. The suspect fled the scene.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

