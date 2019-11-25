TAMPA, Fla. — Webster Parish native Devin White is not the typical NFL rookie millionaire. At 21 years old he’s already authentically boasting a mentality that most people would categorize as being wise beyond his years.
Sure, White, No. 45, an inside linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, loves playing the sport of football. But it’s not his talent alone that has catapulted him to success. It is his unique mindset.
On and off the NFL gridiron, White is putting in work. Sunday his stats against the Atlanta Falcons reflected a pair of sacks.
The week before, he didn’t miss a single tackle when the Bucs faced off with the New Orleans Saints in Raymond James Stadium— 13 to be exact.
“A lot of people can do the same thing that I'm doing in different professions, but I want everybody to know, it's a long journey,” White said during a November 19 KTBS interview in Tampa.
“It took me like 14 or 15 years to get to the top. It just doesn’t happen overnight. There were numerous hours when I probably felt like it was too hard... but I always stuck at it. I always gave my best. At the end of the day God sees who’s really putting in the work and he rewards you for it,” he added.
White, the first-round, 5th pick of the 2019 NFL draft, says it is important to never lose faith in self and always stay true to self.
“That's the one thing that I can always say that I did — I always believed in myself. When nobody else believed in me or wanted to bet on me, I always betted on myself,” White said.
Away from the noise of critics, White says he tunes out the negativity of life by concentrating on the journey.
“I never listen to the critics or the outside noise or this and that,” White said. “I always try to prove myself right— that I’m the best in the world, because if I don’t have that attitude then I can’t be as great as I want to be. … I belong here (NFL) and I know the sky is limit for me. It is a process. ... The journey is part of the destination. You have to go through the journey to get to the destination,” he continued.
Although a bit shy at times , White is candid when narrating his rise to the top and acknowledging his support system.
“A lot, lot of people have a great impact on me and I also have a great impact on them. It works hand and hand,” White said.
“You can't do anything by yourself, I don't care how far somebody makes it. It was somebody along the line to pick them up when they needed to be picked up or just help them out with the small things. That’s why life is crazy, but it's also a blessing, because you never know what type of people you might need. You never know what type of situation you may be in. So it is always great to have great people in your corner to support you, but at the end of day they support you and you are getting better and they are getting better as well and you learn from each other,” he said.
Believe it or not, through his humility and subtle smile, the Get Live youngster is still trying to grasp his NFL status and fame.
Attributing his rise to stardom to God, White says the experience remains surreal.
“You don't see it happen every day where I’m from —the small community (Cotton Valley, Cullen and Springhill),” he said. “A lot of my teammates or people that I've been accustomed to, they have kids going to Division 1 every day from their schools, so for me, it’s like I’m trying to walk in my own footsteps ‘cause nobody really left a path for me to follow,” White added.
Roughly seven months after the NFL draft, the memory of that day remains fresh in the mind of the 6-foot, 237-pound, now-professional football player.
“Every day this is shocking to me. Even when I was in the draft room with my family it just felt so crazy. … Year in and year out I watched the draft not knowing that one day... hey, I’m going to be there and be one of the first five players taken in the draft. Then after the draft when it is all set in stone and it’s reality, going out and proving my worth ‘cause you got to go show why you were drafted so high,” he said.
The former North Webster Knight and LSU standout seems to thrive on meditating outside the box.
“I was drafted 5 overall for an inside linebacker. … That’s unheard of, but that’s the thing about myself, I always try to do the unthinkable and prove myself right every day,” White said.