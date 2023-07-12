SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police and other first responders were called to a shooting Wednesday night that left one person injured.
It happened at the Clover Inn in the 5200 block of Monkhouse Drive.
KTBS has learned the shooting happened in the parking lot. The victim ran inside the hotel and the shooter ran away.
Caddo 9-1-1 received the call shortly before 9:45 p.m. More than half a dozen units answered the call for help.
The victim was shot in the hip.He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health-Shreveport for treatment.
