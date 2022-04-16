SHRVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Fire crews were dispatched at 7:29 A.M. Saturday to smoke visible from a two-story condominium in the 3500 blk. of Eastlake Drive, located in the Eastwood on the Bayou Condos.
The call originated from a neighbor; an off duty Shreveport Police Assistant Chief; who noticed smoke coming from the roof of the condo. Condos on both side were evacuated by neighbors prior to SFD’s arrival. Neighbors were unable to force their way in to the condo on fire.
Engine 5 arrived on scene at 7:39 A.M. and began search and rescue efforts within the condo. Multiple fire crews were able to locate a female occupant in critical condition. She was removed from the home and transported to a local hospital. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the one condo.
It took the efforts of 12 fire units and to place the situation under control at 8:04 A.M. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Shreveport Fire Department and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office. There were no injuries to firefighters and the adjoining neighbors were allowed to return to their homes.