Authorities have determined the identity of one person whose body was found in the Red River this past weekend.
Ramseize Williams, 40, of Shreveport, whose body was found in the river under the Interstate 20 bridge just after 1 p.m. Saturday, was identified through fingerprints, according to the Caddo Parish coroner's office.
An autopsy was conducted to determine the cause of death. Investigation into his death continues.
Also continuing are efforts to determine the identity of a man whose remains were found a few hours later in the river near the Marie and Charles Hamel Memorial Park near the southern terminus of the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.
In addition to the two fatalities in the Red River, a third man died in Jeems Bayou off Caddo Lake Sunday. The Caddo Sheriff's Marine Unit recovered the body of George Houston III, 41, of Shreveport. His body was recovered from the bottom of the bayou not far from an empty boat that was tied to a tree, a boat that witnesses said had been occupied a short time before.