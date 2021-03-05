BOSSIER CITY, La. -- By the end of Saturday, doctors hope to vaccinate another 4,000 people in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Long lines of cars are expected all day at the Brookshire's Grocery Arena in Bossier City. Thousands of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at the Brookshire's Grocery Arena, due to a partnership with LSU Health and Ochsner LSU Health. To help, they've called in hundreds of volunteers from the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana National Guard and medical students from area universities.
"This is our time to shine in northwest Louisiana," said Dr. John Vanchiere, a professor of pediatrics and infectious disease at LSU Health Shreveport. "At 9 o'clock [a.m.], maybe a few minutes early, we're gonna start vaccinating."
Dr. Vanchiere personally oversaw much of the final preparations himself on Friday afternoon. While clinics have been offered in Shreveport since January, Saturday's event at the former CenturyLink Center is different because the vaccine itself is different. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved for use less than a week ago, and it only requires one shot. The previously approved vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require two doses, spread out over several weeks to be fully effective.
"We know these vaccines are highly effective and very, very safe," said Dr. Vanchiere, who had high praise for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. "Very good vaccine, very effective, and very few side effects."
Vaccines are still limited to people, under the guidelines from the state health department. To qualify, one must be over the age of 65, a pregnant woman, or someone between 55-64 with certain medical conditions including cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, obesity, or sickle cell disease, among others. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Click here to register and select "Bossier Vaccine Site" for Saturday's clinic.
Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., the line of cars will be directed to enter the Brookshire's Grocery Arena complex via the east entrance. Street signs have already been updated to reflect the venue's recent name change but GPS devices may still list the street as CenturyLink Center Drive. From the east entrance, cars will be separated into 12 lines, with two lanes passing through the six available tents. Two lanes will be dedicated to K-12 teachers, staff and day care workers between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Similar to the other vaccines, people who have had the shot will have to wait 15 minutes before leaving to make sure there are no allergic reactions. Exiting traffic will be directed to the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.
"We'll be happy to vaccinate as many people as we can," said Dr. Vanchiere. "We've got more vaccine, not Johnson & Johnson, but [we've got] Pfizer in the freezer and we can crack that any minute we need it."
People are encouraged to bring a photo ID, proof of insurance, and their patience.
"I've said before, come with a full tank of gas and empty bladder and you're probably be alright," said Dr. Vanchiere. "We'll take care of everything from there."