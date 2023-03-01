SHREVEPORT, La. - Downtown Shreveport is known for a lot of things, including one-way streets. Now, some want to change that.
It can be confusing and difficult driving in downtown Shreveport even if you've lived here for a long time. So many times, you have to circle around or go out of your way to get to where you're trying to go.
Doing away with the one-way streets has been talked about before, but now Downtown Development Authority Director Liz Swaine is trying to get city leaders to consider making those one ways in to two ways.
"It's the very, very early stages of discussion, but it's worth being talked about because one of the things we hear most often from people who are not familiar with downtown is how intimidating it is with all the one-way streets. And it is intimidating. If you are not used to downtown you can get yourself in trouble by turning the wrong way on a one-way street and we see it every day," said Swaine.
It's not a new idea but one that could be picking up steam.
"I started talking about it with different administrations and everybody was very supportive of it. We just never moved the ball down the line. So, when talking with this administration, they are aware of it, they understand the concerns and they are absolutely willing to talk about it in conjunction with the City Council and traffic engineers and all of those people who will need to be part of this," said Swaine
Spring and Market streets are state highways, so they're not really a part of this discussion. The first step in making any changes in the future would be a cost assessment and then public discussion and comments.