SHREVEPORT, La. - One woman was shot Saturday afternoon in Shreveport.
The gunman is not in custody, and the police are currently searching for the suspect.
A little before 1:00 p.m., Shreveport police were called to the 3000 block of Midway Street after a man shot a woman during a domestic dispute.
The woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A name of the gunman has not been released.
According to Shreveport police, the suspect is not expected to be a threat to the public.